Indian aggression threat to regional peace: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who visited forward troops deployed along the Line of Control (LoC) on Tuesday, said that Indian provocations, particularly recent targeting of United Nations Military Observers Group in Pakistan (UNMOGIP) vehicle, were threats to regional peace and stability.



General Bajwa maintained that the Indian Army would always get a befitting response to any misadventure or aggression. The COAS also reiterated that Pakistan Army shall take measures to protect innocent civilians along LoC and defend honour, dignity and territorial integrity of motherland at all costs.

Appreciating operational preparedness and high morale of troops, the COAS lauded officers and men for continued vigilance and professionalism. The COAS was briefed about the latest situation, Indian ceasefire violations, deliberately targeting innocent civilians along the LoC and recent targeting of UN vehicle by Indian troops against all international norms and conventions.

“It is indeed a new low for Indian Army,” the DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar in his strong reaction said, adding that the act only goes to show the Indian Army's complete disregard to principles enshrined in UN Charter. Commander Rawalpindi Corps, Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas received the COAS at the LoC.

The Indian troops targeted a vehicle of UNMOGIP with two military observers on board, when they were going to visit a village in Chirikot Sector on December 18 (Friday). The vehicle was damaged, while the military observers remained unhurt and were evacuated to Rawalakot.

The Foreign Office also summoned the senior Indian diplomat to register strong protest against intentional firing on the UN military observers.