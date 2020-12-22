China tells India to look at Pak military exercises ‘objectively’

BEIJING: China on Monday asked India to “objectively” view the on-going month-long military exercises taking place between the Chinese and Pakistani air forces, foreign media reported.

Pakistan’s Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday visited an air force base, to view the “Shaheen-IX” or Eagle-IX exercise, the ninth held between the Pakistan Air Force and the People’s Liberation Army Air Force since 2011. He said the manoeuvres would “improve combat capacity of both air forces substantially and also enhance interoperability.”

China’s Foreign Ministry said on Monday the exercise was “a regular arrangement”. "As all-weather strategic cooperative partners, China and Pakistan have friendly exchange and cooperation in political, economic, military, security and a broad range of areas,” spokesperson Wang Wenbin said, when asked at a regular press briefing about whether the exercise reflected the two countries’ broader strategic posture towards India.

"We are committed to jointly upholding peace and stability in the region. The cooperation project you mentioned is a regular arrangement between Chinese and Pakistani militaries that doesn't target any third party,” he said. "We hope it will be viewed in an objective manner.”