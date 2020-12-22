62 corona deaths reported in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: The national tally of total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Monday reached 40,491 with 1,792 more people testing positive for the deadly virus and 1,680 people recovering from the coronavirus during the last 24 hours.

Sixty-two corona patients, 50 of whom were under treatment in hospital and 12 in their respective homes or quarantines, died on Sunday, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the last 24 hours,most of the deaths had occurred in Punjab followed by Sindh. It added that out of the total 62 deaths during the last 24 hours 31 patients died on ventilators. No COVID affected person was on ventilator in Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), while 296 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in Pakistan.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas, including Multan 46 percent, ICT 44 percent, Peshawar 27 percent and Lahore 31 percent. The Oxygen beds (oxygen providing facility other than ventilator as per patient's medical requirement) were also occupied in four major areas as in Rawalpindi 41 percent, Abbottabad 39 percent, Peshawar 58 percent and Multan 39 percent.

Some 34,772 tests were conducted across the country on Sunday, including 9,322 in Sindh, 14,857 in Punjab, 5,415 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 3,916 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 356 in Balochistan, 409 in GB, and 497 in AJK.

Meanwhile, the pandemic claimed another 34 precious lives in 24 hours, while 505 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Monday across the Punjab. According to data shared by Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 131,933, while so far the total number of deaths in the province has been recorded as 3,638 altogether.

It is pertinent to mention here that services for coronavirus treatment have been made available in 242 hospitals across the province whereas 8,329 beds have been reserved for COVID-19 patients and 3,786 beds were equipped with oxygen facility. To date, 528 beds were occupied and rest were vacant.