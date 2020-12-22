PIA flights to Saudi Arabia suspended

LAHORE: The Pakistan International Airlines Monday suspended its operation to and from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia until further notice.

The development comes as the Saudi government temporarily closed its borders after a new strain of coronavirus was identified in the country. The national flag carrier suspended 18 flights to and from the Kingdom Monday on directives issued by the Saudi aviation authority, said a PIA spokesperson. "The flights include PK-9739 and PK-9760. The suspension will remain in effect until the Kingdom opens borders again, following which passengers will be accommodated," the PIA spokesperson said and asked passengers to registerthrough the airlineâ€™s UAN 11-786-786 with their working phone numbers to receive timely updates.

The Kingdom has temporarily suspended all international commercial flights for a week except for foreign flights already in the country which will be allowed to leave, the state news agency reported on Monday. Quoting an interior ministry source, the Saudi Press Agency said entry into the Kingdom through land and sea ports was also temporarily suspended for one week, adding that the suspension could be extended for another week.