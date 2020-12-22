Senate polls canâ€™t be held before Feb 10: ECP

ISLAMABAD: Putting at rest the speculations, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Monday said that under the Constitution, Senate elections are not possible before February 10.

The ECP said in an explanatory statement about the ongoing speculations regarding the Senate elections that the Senate elections could not be held before Feb 10 under the Constitution. It noted that for the past few days, there had been speculations in the media regarding the conduct of the Senate elections and responsibilities of the Election Commission, which had created some ambiguity.

The ECP clarified that half of the Senate members would retire on March 11, 2021, after completing their six-year term. It pointed out that under sub-article three of Article 224 of the Constitution, elections could not be held earlier than 30 days on the seats, which become vacant after the expiry of their term.

It said that elections to the vacant seats could not be held before Feb 10, 2021 as per the Constitution. The ECP also noted that the last four to five elections had been held in the first week of March and this time too, the ECP would announce the date for elections in due course in the form of an election programme in accordance with the Constitution and the law.

The statement clarified that under Article 218 (3), 224 (3) of the Constitution and Section 107 of the Election Act 2017, holding Senate elections is a constitutional and legal responsibility of the Election Commission and it is committed to fulfilling it.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission released the schedule for by-elections in seven constituencies of the National and provincial assemblies. According to the schedule, polling would be held on Feb 19 in NA-45 Kurram-I and NA-75 Sialkot IV, Punjab Assembly constituency PP-51, Gujranwala-I and KP Assembly constituency PK-63 Nowshera III.

Polling will be held on Feb 16 in Sindh Assembly constituencies PS 43 Sanghar III, PS 88 Malir II and Balochistan Assembly constituency PB 20 Pishin III. The ECP banned the appointment and transfer of government officials in these seven constituencies in view of by-polls, which will remain in force till the notification of the successful candidates.