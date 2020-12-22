close
Tue Dec 22, 2020
December 22, 2020

Five children die in Tharparkar

National

December 22, 2020

SUKKUR: Five more children died in Tharparkar due to malnutrition and various other diseases, sources in the Mithi Civil Hospital said. The hospital administration has confirmed the death of five children suffering from malnutrition and various other diseases. According to the provincial health department, the number of children dying of malnutrition this month has risen to 42. Every year, more than 1,000 children die due to malnutrition, infections and lack of proper medical facilities in the remote region, the health department added.

