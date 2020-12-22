Three motorcyclists killed

SUKKUR: Three motorcyclists were killed when a tractor trolley loaded with sugarcane fell upon them on the Gambat-Khohro Road in Khairpur. Reports said that on the Gambat-Khohro Road, a loaded trolley with sugarcane during crossing overturned and fell upon a motorcycle. Police and volunteers reached there to recover the riders from it. After hectic efforts, two bodies and one critically injured victim was recovered and shifted to the GIMS hospital. The injured later died. Two bodies were identified as Azizullah Rind and his brother Ashfaq Rind. The third could not be identified.