Mortar shell’s explosion kills two

SUKKUR: A child and a youth were killed, while four others, including two children and two women critically injured, when a mortar shell exploded in Khipro, District Sanghar, on Monday. Reports said the explosion occurred when the children were playing with a mortar shell, which they brought from the Noori Faqir Shrine to their native village Hassan Hingoro in Khipro. It said a four-year-old child Bhojo Kolhi and a young boy Krishan Kolhi were killed in the explosion, while four, including two children and two women, were critically injured. Reports said the police have shifted the bodies to Taluka Hospital, Khipro. The police and security agencies have immediately reached the site. They said investigation was underway.