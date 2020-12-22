SRDP loan scheme a scam, FIR registered

SUKKUR: Another scam to plunder citizens was unveiled on Monday when an FIR was registered against the chairman, director finance and other officials of SRDP. The scam was based on Sindh Rozgar Development Project (SRDP) which the provincial government had announced to support low-income families to start their businesses with loans of Rs0.5 million to Rs1.5 million.

Reports said the provincial government had announced the Sindh Rozgar Development Project for various districts of Sindh, including Sukkur, Hyderabad, Matiari, Tando Muhammad Khan and others. Reports said after the launch, the project district coordination officers and other staff was recruited by the self-claimed Chairman SRDP, Mushtaq Rasool Naraijo, and director finance Waqas Bhatti. The head-office of the SRDP was established in the GOR Colony, Hyderabad, while the chairman and director finance asked the newly-appointed district coordination officers to prepare a team for filling the project’s forms going door-to-door in above districts against Rs200 to Rs500.

It said the SRDP team had filled thousands of forms to provide Rs0.5 million to Rs1.5 million loans to the poor families. The villagers were told the SRDP will charge lower interest and was working under the Sindh government’s Sindh Rozgar Loan Scheme.

On the directives of chairman SRDP and director finance, the district coordinators had also hired transport and staff to get the project’s forms filled on the assurance of salaries, transportation charges and other benefits but they did not receive any amount for the past two to three months.

Reports said the staff had provided millions rupees to the SRDP’s chairman and director finance who had then shut the head-office in GRO Colony Hyderabad and fled. The district coordination officers and other staff of SRDP contacted the Hyderabad Police and registered an FIR against the chairman, director finance and others. After an investigation, the police found the entire set-up of SRDP was a fraud and on the plea of providing loans fraudulently, they plundered millions of rupees from innocent citizens who had provided coordination officers Rs200-Rs500 for filling the forms.