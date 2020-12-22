Wheat quota of KP increased, says CM’s aide

PESHAWAR: Adviser to Chief Minister on Food Mian Khaleequr Rahman on Monday said that the wheat quota for the province had been increased from 5000 to 6000 tonnes.

Through a statement, he added that the daily flour supply to the provincial capital has also been increased from 27,860 bags to 30,000 bags. The adviser said the government was taking steps to ensure the provision of flour to the people. He said an increase in the wheat quota and supply of flour bags and transportation of special, fine and super fine flour from Punjab had brought down rates of the commodity in the open market.

The adviser said the government was utilizing all available resources for provision of cheap flour to people. He said no-one would be allowed to usurp the rights of people.

Mian Khaleequr Rahman warned that stern action would be taken against those involved in

black marketing and profiteering. He warned both the flour millers and dealers for providing flour to people at official rates or else their businesses would be sealed.