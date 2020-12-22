Resign if you are serious, Raja Basharat tells opposition

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Cooperatives Raja Basharat while talking to media here on Monday said that the PTI government wanted the opposition to come to the assembly to play its positive role and if it is serious about resigning, it should submit its resignation to the Speaker without further delay.

He added that there was no legal status for the resignations sent to the party leadership except merely fooling the people. He said that if the opposition resigned, the speaker would deal with their resignations in accordance with the law. He said that Imran Khan is the elected Prime Minister and the people have elected him for five years and he will not resign on anyone's childish wish.