Tue Dec 22, 2020
Our Correspondent
December 22, 2020

Interfaith Christmas ceremony

Our Correspondent
December 22, 2020

LAHORE: Peace Center Lahore and URI Pakistan jointly organised a programme to celebrate interfaith Christmas on Monday at Peace Center, Pak Arab Society presided over by Punjab Minister for HR&MA Ijaz Alam Augustine. PM's Special Representative on Religious Harmony Maulana Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi attended as chief guest.

