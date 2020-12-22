Interfaith Christmas ceremony

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Peace Center Lahore and URI Pakistan jointly organised a programme to celebrate interfaith Christmas on Monday at Peace Center, Pak Arab Society presided over by Punjab Minister for HR&MA Ijaz Alam Augustine. PM's Special Representative on Religious Harmony Maulana Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi attended as chief guest.