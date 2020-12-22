Malik Sajid named PTI candidate for Islamabad mayor

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Monday announced its candidate for the post of mayor of Islamabad and issued the party ticket to Malik Sajid Mahmood.

According to the PTI central media department, Saifullah Khan Nyazee, the PTI chief organiser, issued a ticket for Malik Sajid Mahmood, who met PTI Central Secretary General Amir Mehmood Kayani and received the ticket.

Kayani said Malik Sajid Mehmood was a hardworking and loyal PTI worker. PTI Islamabad President Farid Rehman also congratulated Malik on his nomination and wished him victory.