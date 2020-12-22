PTI MPA seeks divorce from ‘corrupt’ husband

PAKPATTAN: PTI MPA Sajida Iqbal has said that she wants divorce from her husband MC Chief Officer Naveed Sillani as he is a ‘corrupt’ officer.

Talking to The News here, she accused her husband of misusing her name. She also accused her husband of blackmailing the people by saying that his wife was an MPA. She said that she had already filed a divorce suit in a family court and the court had summoned her husband on December 24. When contacted, Naveed Sillani did not attend his mobile phone. However, sources close to him rejected the corruption charge.