KTH tragedy and second inquiry committee

PESHAWAR: Even before the second inquiry committee of the Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH), constituted to look into deaths of six patients due to lack of oxygen supply on December 6 submits its report, questions are being raised about the credibility of such an exercise.

Many at the hospital said that the actual number of affected patients that died that night was higher than six that were officially confirmed. The incident shocked people of the country in general and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in particular.

KTH is the second biggest hospital of the province, attached to the prestigious Khyber Medical College (KMC). The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) has been ruling Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the last seven years. It had claimed to have improved the healthcare services for the people. However, such gruesome incidence like this negates these claims.

It should also be mentioned that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s trusted lieutenant on health, the current special assistant to prime minister (SAPM), Dr Faisal Sultan remained chairman of the Board of Governors (BoG) of KTH since 2015 until only about four months ago.

In the immediate aftermath of the incidence, the hospital constituted a fact-finding committee. The hospital BoG suspended the Hospital Director (HD), Dr Tahir Nadeem, along with few other employees in light of the findings of the fact-finding committee.

Yet another committee was formed about a week ago by the hospital BoG to investigate in ‘detail’ the incidence and determine responsibility. The committee comprises some doctors working at KTH.

People have reacted to the formation of these committees with skepticism. The first issue they raised is the power and scope of the committees to hold a thorough and broad-based probe. As an autonomous institute under the 2015 MTI act, the ultimate responsibility for running the hospital lies with its BoG. As such, the public would expect that any probe includes investigating the role of the BoG as well. It is unclear as to how a committee whose members, for all practical purposes are employees of and serve at the pleasure of the BoG, are capable of investigating the BoG and its role. The role of the BoG of the second biggest hospital of the province is paramount in planning to cope with the situation resulting from the Covid-19 crisis declared a pandemic in March 2020. That would include assessment of the situation, determination of current resources and reallocation and enhancement of these resources in dealing with it.