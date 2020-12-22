close
December 22, 2020
Our Correspondent Â 
December 22, 2020

Man kills stepdaughter, wife, son

National

LAHORE: A man killed his wife, a step daughter and a step son over a domestic dispute in Green Town here on Monday. The suspect identified as Ashiq Ali had contracted second marriage with victim Shamim Bibi after divorcing his first wife. Shamim was also divorcee. Her children from her first marriage Fauzia, 16, and Faisal, 14, were living with her in a rented quarter in Bagrian Chowk, Green Town. The couple would often quarrel with each on some domestic issues.

