Tue Dec 22, 2020
Former CSP officer Zafarullah Khan dies

National

ISLAMABAD: A former civil servant of erstwhile Civil Services of Pakistan (CSP) Muhammad Zafarullah Khan died Monday morning following cardiac arrest. He was in his late seventies. Zafarullah Khan was under treatment for heart ailment as it wasn’t corona-related disease. Late Muhammad Zafarullah Khan undertook several huge projects as federal secretary for water and power. He was known for his uprightness.

