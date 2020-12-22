close
Tue Dec 22, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
December 22, 2020

PML-N Senator Kalsoom Parveen dies of Covid-19

National

A
APP
December 22, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Kalsoom Parveen has died while battling against the COVID-19 on early Monday morning. According to the Senate Secretariat, the lawmaker breathed her last at a private hospital in Islamabad due to coronavirus-related infections.

Kalsoom Parveen had been put on a ventilator after her condition deteriorated earlier this month. Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani in his condolence message paid tribute to the late Senator for her democratic, parliamentary, political and social services. He also expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of the Senator and prayed for the departed soul.

Latest News

More From Pakistan