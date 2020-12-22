PML-N Senator Kalsoom Parveen dies of Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Kalsoom Parveen has died while battling against the COVID-19 on early Monday morning. According to the Senate Secretariat, the lawmaker breathed her last at a private hospital in Islamabad due to coronavirus-related infections.

Kalsoom Parveen had been put on a ventilator after her condition deteriorated earlier this month. Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani in his condolence message paid tribute to the late Senator for her democratic, parliamentary, political and social services. He also expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of the Senator and prayed for the departed soul.