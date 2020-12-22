â€˜Sharifs bondwomen upset due to consecutive failuresâ€™

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that PDM leadership is facing the consequences of its transgressions.

In a statement Monday, she said corona grew due to the opposition, adding that their negative politics has met its logical end. The heir-apparent of the house of Sharifs and her bondwomen are upset due to their consecutive failures and time is not far when PDMâ€™s internal skirmish will be exposed to the public, she added.

She asserted that looters and turncoats have no future nor would the people be deceived now by them. In fact, the anarchistic politics has failed before the service-oriented approach and policies of the PM Imran Khan and Punjab chief minister, she added.