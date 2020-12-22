Fazlur Rehman using PDM platform for personal fight: Sh Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Shaikh Rashid said Fazlur Rehman had no future in politics as he was using the PDM platform for a ‘personal fight.’

He said that the PPP was showing a ‘positive’ approach. He expressed astonishment that Fazl was declaring the assemblies ‘illegitimate’ from where he had contested the election for the top slot of president.

Sh Rashid said there were major threats to the game-changer project of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which the LEAs and armed forces averted in an efficient manner. They also foiled a number of terror attacks and defeated sinister designs of the anti-state elements, he added.

“Maulana Fazlur Rehman was among 20 politicians facing death threats by the disgruntled elements, and all the personalities concerned had been conveyed accordingly. High alert had also been issued in this connection,” the minister averred.

Sh Rashid told media Monday after getting briefing on the National Counter Terrorism Authority (Nacta) at its headquarters. He said the number of terror incidents had declined by around 40-50 percent in 2020 as compared to the last two years due to proactive strategy of the law-enforcement agencies (LEAs).

In 2018, as many as 584 terror incidents had taken place, while the number reduced to 482 and 357 in 2019 and 2020, he indicated. He said the Nacta would be made a more vibrant entity by fulfilling its all financial needs. The minister, commenting on the national politics, said it was a ‘good sign’ that the PPP had approached the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for holding bye-elections on different vacant seats of the national and provincial assemblies. He said there was a possibility that the bye-polls could be held during the same dates, announced by the PDM to make ‘advancement’ against the government. “It means there is a difference of opinion among the PDM leadership”.

He regretted that the opposition parties were putting people’s lives at risk for personal gains by holding public gatherings amid the second wave of deadly coronavirus, which was increasing and mutating with each passing day. The COVID-19, he said, was turning deadly in the whole world, and it also affected flights operation in London and Saudi Arabia.

The minister also requested the quarters concerned to suspend London-bound flights to Pakistan. He said Nawaz Sharif always remained in confrontation with the army and judiciary and buried his own politics forever.

He predicted that the PDM would contest the upcoming Senate elections as it leadership knew that their absence from the Upper House would enable Prime Minister Imran Khan to make such a legislation, which would close doors of the Parliament on money-launderers and corrupt elements once for all.

“Even their coming generations will never be able to get two third majority in Parliament”. He said it would be better for the PDM to show maturity by reviewing their politics of agitation and saving the public from the deadly virus, adding all key family members of the opposition parties were living abroad for certain reasons, and a few who stayed in Pakistan were busy doing politics of personal interests.