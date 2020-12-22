1,792 new corona cases, 62 deaths reported in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: The national tally of total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Monday reached 40,491 with 1,792 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 1,680 people recovered from the coronavirus during 24 hours.

Sixty-two corona patients, 50 of whom were under treatment in hospital and 12 in their respective homes or quarantines died on Sunday, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the last 24 hours most of the deaths had occurred in Punjab followed by the Sindh. It added that out of the total 62 deaths during last 24 hours 31 patients died on ventilators.

No COVID affected person was on ventilator in Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), while 296 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in Pakistan. The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 46 percent, ICT 44 percent, Peshawar 27 percent and Lahore 31 percent.

The Oxygen beds (oxygen providing facility other than ventilator as per patient’s medical requirement) were also occupied in four major areas as in Rawalpindi 41 percent, Abbottabad 39 percent, Peshawar 58 percent and Multan 39 percent.

Some 34,772 tests were conducted across the country on Sunday, including 9,322 in Sindh, 14,857 in Punjab, 5,415 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 3,916 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 356 in Balochistan, 409 in GB, and 497 in AJK.

Around 409,085 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 86 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients. Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 458,968 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 8,002, Balochistan 17,926, GB 4,827, ICT 36,257, KP 55,183, Punjab 131,933 and Sindh 204,840.About 9,392 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion, including 3,333 Sindh among eight of them died in hospital and Six out of hospital on Sunday, 3,638 in Punjab, 31 of them died in hospital and three out of hospital on Sunday, 1,546 in KP, seven of them died in hospital and three out of hospital on Sunday, 391 in ICT, two of them died in hospital on Sunday, 179 in Balochistan, 99 in GB and 206 in AJK where two of them died in hospital on Sunday. A total of 6,336,113 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 615 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 2,925 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.

Meanwhile, the pandemic claimed another 34 precious lives in 24 hours, while 505 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Monday across the Punjab. According to data shared by Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 131,933, while so far the total number of deaths in the province has been recorded as 3,638 altogether.

P&SHD confirmed that 309 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore,6 in Kasur, 1 in Sheikhupura, 38 in Rawalpindi, 1 in Attock, 1 in Jehlum, 8 in Gujranwala, 2 in Mandi Bahauddin, 1 in Hafizabad, 3 in Sialkot, 1 in Narowal, 24 in Gujrat, 18 in Faisalabad, 2 in Toba Tek Singh, 8 in Jhang, 4 in Multan, 7 in Lodharan, 2 in Vehari, 1 in Khanewal, 2 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 1 in Mianwali, 13 in Khoshab, 16 in Bhakkar, 3 in Layyah, 11 in Bahawalpur, 4 in Bahawalnagar, 6 in Muzaffargarh, 7 in Rahimyar Khan, 1 in Pakpatan and 6 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours till filing of this news.

The Punjab health department conducted 2,299,887 tests for COVID-19 so far, while 119,998 confirmed patients recovered altogether in the province. It is pertinent to mention here that services for coronavirus treatment have been made available in 242 hospitals across the province whereas 8,329 beds have been reserved for COVID-19 patients and 3,786 beds were equipped with oxygen facility. To date 528 beds were occupied and rest were vacant.