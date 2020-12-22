NAB’s executive board meeting today

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The executive board of the National Accountability Bureau will meet today (Tuesday) for deciding to file references in high-profile corruption cases. NAB Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal (retd) will chair the meeting of the executive board at its headquarters in which various inquires, investigations and corruption references will be discussed and authorised after due deligence and collective wisdom by the senior management of the NAB as per law.