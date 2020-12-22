close
Tue Dec 22, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
December 22, 2020

Belarus appoints Andrei Metelitsa as new envoy to Pakistan

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 22, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Belarus has appointed a senior diplomat Andrei Metelitsa as its new ambassador to Pakistan. He has replaced Andrei Ermolovich, who has returned to Minsk after completing his tenure in Islamabad. The new ambassador has reached Pakistan and reported to the Foreign Office. The Eastern Europe’s land-locked country has close economic ties with Pakistan. Former premier Nawaz Sharif laid the foundation of these ties with Belarus and the two countries inked several agreements of mutual benefit.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenkb visited Pakistan during the Nawaz government. With the change of the government in Pakistan, relations of the two countries didn’t see any movement forward.

Latest News

More From Pakistan