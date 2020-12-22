AC defers indictment of ex-PM Gilani in ads contract case

ISLAMABAD: Accountability Court (AC), Islamabad on Monday deferred indictment of former prime minister Yusuf Raza Gilani and others in an illegal advertisement contract case.

During the hearing the counsels of two accused submitted exemption from personal appearance to the court, while two remained absent.

The court has also rejected the acquittal pleas of co-accused in the case and adjourned the hearing till January 12. In the previous hearing on November 27, the court had rejected the acquittal pleas of co-accused namely, Saleem Farooq, Syed Hassan and Riyaz in the case. The AC judge had directed former PM Yusuf Raza Gilani and other co-accused to appear before the court on the next hearing of the reference on December 21 for indictment.