Tue Dec 22, 2020
Mumtaz Alvi
December 22, 2020

PM asks all parties to ensure sanctity of Parliament

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday called on all parties to ensure the sanctity of Parliament and adherence to democratic values and said parliamentary system was important for legislation and continuity of democracy in the country.

Prime minister observed this during a meeting with National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, who called on him here on Monday. The meeting discussed in detail the parliamentary system of the country.

The prime minister said that the Parliament was not only important for legislation but also for the continuity of democracy and was the largest constitutional forum in the country. “All parties must ensure the sanctity of parliament and adherence to democratic values,” he emphasised.

