Pakistan not to recognise Israel till Palestine issue resolved

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Monday said Pakistan had informed the United Arab Emirate (UAE) leadership about its position on Israel and stressed that Islamabad would not recognise it until the Palestine issue was resolved. Talking to journalists at the inaugural ceremony of the 707th Urs of Hazrat Shah Rukin Allam, Qureshi denied any pressure on Pakistan to recognise Israel. He said the UAE leadership had informed him about their position during his recent visit. “I briefed them on our Israel-Palestine policy,” he said, adding that Pakistan would not establish ties with Israel until a lasting solution to the conflict was agreed.

On the suspension of UAE visas to Pakistanis, the foreign minister insisted it was a temporary issue which would be resolved soon. He emphasised that the UAE leadership believed there could be no substitute to Pakistan. "Neither does the UAE nor the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia perceive New Delhi as a replacement for Islamabad," he said. The minister said he had discussed at length the Kashmir conflict with the Emirati leadership and pointed out similarities with the Palestine issue. He said he had also exchanged views on the Afghan peace process with the UAE leaders.

Qureshi also demanded a probe into Indian shelling on a UN observers' vehicle. "The purpose of the UN observers' presence is to maintain law and order and to keep its headquarters informed about violations of ceasefire agreements," he added. "If foreign observers are fired upon, it is a serious violation of diplomatic etiquettes and established international laws, which should be immediately investigated," he demanded. He warned that if India acted irresponsibly, it would get a timely and appropriate response.

To a question, he said the PDM was clearly divided on the issue of resignations. "The resignation date of December 31 is not far away. If the opposition is serious about resignations, then what is the obstacle? It can tender its resignation to the Speaker immediately. I think there is a lot of ambiguity in the ranks of the PDM on the issue of resignations," he added.