Javed Afridi presented Silk Road Friendship Ambassador’s award

BEIJING: CEO Haier and Chairman Peshawar Zalmi Javed Afridi was presented with the Silk Road Friendship Ambassador’s award by the Chinese government in an online ceremony. Reports said renowned businessman and sports investor, Chairman of the Peshawar Zalmi Javed Afridi participated in the ceremony through video link and thanked the Chinese government and the Silk Road Friendship Committee for making him the brand ambassador for the Silk Road Friendship. He said he was happy to be a part of the business community of the two countries. Javed Afridi has named his award to the Pakistan-China friendship and the people of both the countries.