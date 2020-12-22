close
Tue Dec 22, 2020
Our Correspondent
December 22, 2020

PML-N united despite rulers’ plots: Hamza

Our Correspondent
December 22, 2020

LAHORE: Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz has said despite multiple efforts by the rulers to divide the PML-N; the party is united under the leadership of Nawaz and Shahbaz. He condemned the continuous increase in the prices of flour, sugar and petrol, the ‘selected’ gave NRO to the persons involved in flour and sugar scam and sent them abroad overnight. The economy is in the shambles, he added. He said Pakistan has fallen into the hands of clumsy and confused rulers whose punishment is being given to the people. He said this while addressing a parliamentary party meeting in the Punjab Assembly Monday.

