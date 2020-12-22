PM House map conditionally okayed: Shibli

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said that the map of Prime Minister Imran Khan's house had been approved conditionally. While reacting to Maryam Nawaz's statement on Twitter, Shibli Faraz said that Imran Khan always respected the law and the PML-N leaders should not resort to lies to spread misconceptions. He pointed out that the map of prime minister's house had just been conditionally approved. He said PML-N leaders should not mislead the people with their nefarious propaganda as the people knew that Imran Khan had always followed the path of truth and principle.