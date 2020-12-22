Fawad Hassan assets case: Court seeks record of witness

LAHORE: An accountability court on Monday sought record of witness from prosecution by January 12 in a reference against Fawad Hassan Fawad, former principal secretary to prime minister, and his three family members accused of accumulating assets beyond means. In this case the court had indicted Fawad Hassan Fawad, Rubab Hassan, Waqar Hassan and Anjum Hassan. NAB had alleged that the former principal secretary had accumulated assets beyond his sources of income. It was alleged that he owned assets worth Rs 5 billion besides multiple benami accounts.