CDA clarifies news item

ISLAMABAD: Media Coordinator of Capital Development Authority (CDA) issued clarification regarding a news item published in ‘The News’ under the title ‘282 corruption inquiries pending against CDA officials’ on December 21, 2020.

Media Coordinator Syed Mohsin Raza Shirazi stated in a press release that with regard to news clipping dated 21-12-2020, appearing in the daily ‘The News’ regarding ‘282 corruption inquiries pending against the CDA officials,’ it is clarified that only 58 formal inquiries under the provision of CDA Employees Service Regulations 1992 are pending on various charges of inefficiency, misconduct and corruption against CDA Employees of various cadres.

The news regarding 282 pending inquiries is, therefore, not based on facts. Out of 58 pending formal inquires against CDA employees, neither of the inquiry is pending for more than 10 years. Rather, CDA Administration has finalised 118 formal inquiries during last 5 years, wherein minor and major penalties have been imposed upon 63 CDA employees of various grades under the CDA Employees Services Regulations 1992. Eight employees from BPS-09 to BPS-18 have been imposed upon major penalty of removal/dismissal from the service by the Authority during last 5 years. The progress of pending inquiries is duly monitored by the CDA Administration for their timely completion. Five inquiry officers have also been issued show cause notices by the Authority on charges of their non-finalisation within given time frame as per law, in an effort to ensure their expeditious disposal. Most of the pending inquiries are at their final stages and the Authority has issued orders for their completion within a period of one month, except for the pending inquiries which are subjudice before thecourt of competent jurisdiction.

Ashraf Malkham adds: ‘The News’ stands with each and every word of the story and is in possession of list of inquiries pending. These inquiries include almost all major building, plots, plaza, illegal construction of roads etc. While filing report, ‘The News’ contacted spokesperson of CDA and included his version in the story. This part is also published prominently.