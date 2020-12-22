JUI-F to meet on 24th as Sherani calls Fazl ‘selected’

ISLAMABAD/PESHAWAR: The JUI-F's top leadership is expected to hold a meeting after a senior party leader accused Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman of being "selected" — a title that the latter and the opposition parties use for Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Sources informed Geo News that the JUI-F's top officials have convened a high-level emergency meeting on December 24 in Islamabad after Maulana Muhammad Khan Sherani — former chairman of the Council of Islamic Ideology's (CII) — levelled allegations against the chief of his party and and the PDM, Maulana Fazlur Rehman. According to the sources, Sherani had not raised any objection during Fazlur Rehman's election as the JUI-F's chief but has now suddenly expressed his displeasure. Maulana Sherani had also contested an election for the provincial chief of the JUI-F's Balochistan chapter, the sources said, adding the party would also conduct a high-level inquiry into the senior leader's accusations.

Earlier, Sherani had criticised Fazlur Rehman, asking how Maulana Fazlur Rehman could call PM Imran Khan a "selected" leader when he, himself, was "selected". Sherani had gone on to say that Imran Khan would complete his term and would be elected for the next fiver-year term also.