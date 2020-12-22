Govt spyware targets phones of Al-Jazeera reporters

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
By Newsdesk
DUBAI: Dozens of journalists at Al-Jazeera, the Qatari state-owned media company, have been targeted by advanced spyware in an attack likely linked to the governments of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, a cybersecurity watchdog said Sunday.
Citizen Lab at the University of Toronto said it traced malware that infected the personal phones of 36 journalists, producers, anchors and executives at Al-Jazeera back to the Israel-based NSO Group, which has been widely condemned for selling spyware to repressive governments.