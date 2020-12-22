Deposits in National Savings are investments made by individuals in government-owned ventures. Investors’ nominees are sacrosanct and cannot be changed without the consent of the investors. Any rules made without the consent of the investors shall be void.

The relevant authorities have changed the nominee rules for investors. It is, therefore, suggested that the status of those nominees that were nominated by an investor at the time of the purchase of a certificate should remain as is and that all new rules must not be applied to the existing nominated people.

Muhammad Arif

Lahore