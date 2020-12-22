close
Tue Dec 22, 2020
Behind the gates

Newspost

 
The rising rate of crimes in Karachi calls for gated communities where residents can feel safe and secure, without worrying about robberies. Almost all areas of Karachi are facing the problem of an increase in robberies.Even the posh areas of the city are not spared by these dacoits. The government needs to do proper planning in this regard.

Mumraiz Khan

Karachi

