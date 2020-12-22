SMS alerts

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The higher authorities of National Savings should consider launching SMS alert service so that the organisation can send messages to investors, who have subscribed to this service, for every transaction conducted on the account. The institution doesn’t provide a bank statement-like account statements to its customers. In this regard, it will be all the more convenient if investors receive details of the withdrawals and deposits.
Imran Ahmad
Multan