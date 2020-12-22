Speak politely

This refers to the letter ‘Reality bites’ (Dec 20) by Zafar Ullah Khan. The writer, who is a disabled person, has to tolerate the rude behaviour of the bank’s staff members every month when he visits the bank’s branch to receive pension. That the staff behave rudely with visitors is, unfortunately, a common sight in our government institutions. I have also dealt with the rude behaviour of the staff at a public university. I had to visit the relevant department to get my Details Mark Certificate (DMC) corrected. The certificate had an error – this mistake was committed by the university. I visited the department multiple times to get the mistake rectified.

It is important for employers of government institutions to understand that they should act professionally and politely.

Irfan Rasheed Baloch

Karachi