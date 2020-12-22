This refers to the article ‘Ground realities’ (Dec 20) by Dr Farrukh Saleem. The learned writer has beautifully summed up the roles of the incumbent government and the opposition. The two parties are at daggers drawn and are trying to remain in power by hook or crook while ignoring the interest of the people. Had the PTI-led government performed adequately and addressed the real challenges of Pakistan, and not accused the opponents, the people could have lent great support to the government. So much time has been wasted in the blame game between the incumbent government and the opposition.

The PTI-led government must pursue its original political agenda of providing relief to the people. Its anti-corruption narrative has lost its charm.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad