The continued Indian violations of the 2003 Ceasefire Agreement have begun to create more and more tensions between the two neighbouring countries. Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan has warned that India's attack on a UNMOGIP vehicle, which clearly displayed the UN symbol and carried the blue flag of the United Nations, was a gross violation of international agreements and showed India's willingness to ignore the usual standards and rules for members of the UN. The PM, along with the Foreign Office of Pakistan, has warned that Islamabad would react if India carries out any strike on Pakistan, or in any way attempts to harm the country through a false flag action. Pakistan has said that this year alone, India has been responsible for at least 3000 violations across the LOC, which resulted in the death of 276 civilians, 68 of them children and 92 of them women. The prime minister of Pakistan has said that the UN Security Council needs to look into the attack on its vehicle and take action to reprimand India for what happened.

Apart from the attack on the UN vehicle, an EU human rights activist has also noted that the discovery by EU DisinfoLab – that India has been running a fake news campaign directed not only against Pakistan, but also China, the US the UN and other countries – is an extremely serious matter. The human rights activist, who belongs to an NGO which forms a part of the UN body monitoring rights in member nations says that the disinformation campaign is alarming and potentially immensely dangerous. Pakistan has already condemned the discovery of the fake news network, which was disseminating fake information about Pakistan's actions and also the actions of other countries which India sees as being players which act against it in various ways. The EU representative has also suggested that India may be jealous of China's alliance with Pakistan, the building of CPEC and other actions which create a stronger body against it.

These are all alarming details. The fake news network in itself is dangerous. It is also clear that India is ready to totally disregard the Ceasefire Agreement, reached in 2003, which is intended to protect civilians from harm and save human lives. These lives are not being saved, and instead more and more damage is being predicted. And with this, there is greater tension between India and Pakistan, destabilising the entire region.