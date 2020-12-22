‘I think a healthy dose of scepticism is important’

As the third sci-fi instalment in the Skyline franchise prepares to hit cinemas, Danielle de Wolfe learns more from actress Lindsey Morgan.

Releasing a science fiction film about a viral pandemic as audiences find themselves in the midst of a Covid-19 outbreak feels like a risky endeavour.

On the one hand, an opportunity for escapism is a welcome distraction. On the other, the subject matter could see the film hitting a little too close to home for some.

Directed by Liam O’Donnell, it’s precisely the situation new sci-fi offering Skylin3s finds itself in.The third film as part of the Skyline franchise, the timing of Skylin3s’ release comes a decade on from the initial instalment, which captured the imaginations of audiences worldwide.

“That was just a really strange coincidence,” notes actress Lindsey Morgan, 30, of the timing of the release.“I spoke to someone the other day and they said ‘there really is not a better time than right now for this movie to come out’ and I was like ‘I don’t know if that’s a good thing?!’.

“It was super strange but that’s kind of the cool thing that sci-fi lets us do.“Sci-fi can show us this fantastic mirror of what the future could be like or how different societies can govern themselves and what we’re capable of as a human species.”

Continuing the tale of Captain Rose Corley, played by Morgan, best known for her role as Raven Reyes in The 100, the story takes place at a time when alien hybrids live side-by-side with humans on earth following an invasion.

Having subsequently ensured that the aliens’ biological makeup has been altered in order for both species to co-exist peacefully, the virus causes the aliens revert back to their previous human hunting form.

“I think sometimes we can watch superhero movies and think, ‘of course they’re going to win; of course Superman is going to defeat them!’”, says Morgan.“But with Rose, it really is a gamble; we just don’t know.

“She has all this responsibility and pressure thrown on her and at the end of the day she really is 17 – people forget that.”The story sees Rose, who is herself a super-powered hybrid, lead a team of elite soldiers to an alien planet named Cobalt1 in order to save what’s left of humanity.

A mission fraught with danger, O’Donnell’s vision of Rose as a strong, female character that takes centre stage is but one of the reasons Morgan was initially drawn to the project.“I love that we’re seeing more women in these very heroic positions but I also love that it’s not a masculine take on a woman being in a position of power,” says Morgan.

“The big thing about Rose, for me, is that she’s still a girl.“She’s going to be a bit more emotional – and in my opinion, more complex, and having vulnerability, and wearing her heart on her sleeve.

“She has this rapid-ageing syndrome thing happening and so she’s a lot younger than she actually appears, and so it was interesting that we had this flawed superhero.“I have this strong, super-human character that can do these amazing things but is also sensitive and complex that, in my opinion, you don’t always feel in male-centric superhero movies.”

However, the film also shows a darker, more insecure side to Morgan’s character, as Rose finds herself battling her emotions following past trauma.“She has a guilt and shame she carries for a good half of the movie and it takes her a while to reconcile with herself,” reflects Morgan.

“When she does, her true power is unleashed. And then she’s unstoppable.“I always think that’s a really nice message; we all have these unique gifts as people, we’re all different, and even though we may feel lost and outsiders at times, when we take our power back, that’s when our true selves and our greatest power comes from.”

As you’d expect from any self-respecting sci-fi offering, Skylin3s is filled with perilous moments and CGI effects aplenty.

From blazon-eyed aliens to interactive 3D holograms, the earth depicted on film is every-inch an evolution of our current surroundings.“It’s a little challenging and intimidating,” notes Morgan of a shoot involving so many heavily computer-generated environments.

“It’s kind of like ‘here’s an empty space, make magic’ or ‘act with this green piece of tape’ or ‘imagine this giant alien but really it’s just a guy in green tights’.“But it also just brings you back to the basics,” she continues.

“I got into this job because I love to use my imagination and I love to play and this is my opportunity to channel that child again and really just make everything up in my mind.”As the storyline progresses, all is not what it seems, as we see Morgan’s superior, General Radford, played by Alexander Siddig, drop a dark and unexpected bombshell.

According to Morgan, it’s an important lesson when it comes to hierarchy – a takeaway the actress hopes audiences will ponder as a result of this dark, intergalactic adventure.

“I hope people see it and question what these very big authoritative bodies of people and governments are telling us to do,” says Morgan.

“And I think we, as people, need to take it upon ourselves to know more instead of just following blindly – we see how that gets us in trouble in the movie.“I think a healthy dose of scepticism is important.”Skylin3s will be released in select UK cinemas and available digitally on demand from December 18, 2020.