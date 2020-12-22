close
Tue Dec 22, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
N
Newsdesk
December 22, 2020

Pakistan, S Arabia vow to further strengthen ties

Top Story

N
Newsdesk
December 22, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have reaffirmed the resolve to further strengthen the strong and longstanding bilateral fraternal ties.This resolve was expressed during a meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliki, here on Monday, Radio Pakistan reported.The exchange of views focused on bilateral cooperation and the Covid-19 situation.

Latest News

More From Top Story