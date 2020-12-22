Pakistan, S Arabia vow to further strengthen ties

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have reaffirmed the resolve to further strengthen the strong and longstanding bilateral fraternal ties.This resolve was expressed during a meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliki, here on Monday, Radio Pakistan reported.The exchange of views focused on bilateral cooperation and the Covid-19 situation.