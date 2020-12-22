PIA cancels Saudi flights amid new Covid-19 strain

KARACHI: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) announced on Monday the cancellation of flights to and from Saudi Arabia following the suspension of international flights amid the spread of a new strain of Covid-19.

A PIA spokesperson said the national carrier suspended 18 flights to and from the kingdom from December 21 on the directives issued by the Saudi aviation authority. These include PK-9739 and PK-9760 flights, Geo News reported.

The spokesperson said the flights will remain suspended till further orders of the Saudi Arabian aviation authority and after getting permission by GACA the passengers will be accommodated.

The PIA administration has advised passengers to register themselves through the airline’s call centre (111 786 786) with their accurate contact numbers in order to get timely updates. According to the notification, Saudi Arabia has temporarily suspended all international flights for travellers, which could be extended for another week.

Cargo flights will be excluded from the flights suspension order which was taken into effect from December 21 midnight. Earlier, Saudi Arabia suspended all international commercial flights for a renewable week except for the foreign flights already in the kingdom which will be allowed to leave.

The entry to the kingdom through land and seaports will also be suspended for a renewable week and these measures came after the spread of a new strain of Covid-19 in a number of countries.