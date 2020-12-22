PML-N Senator Kalsoom dies of Covid

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator from Balochistan, Kalsoom Perveen, died of novel coronavirus on Monday, as the country reported 62 deaths in the last 24 hours, while 1,792 persons tested positive for Covid-19.

According to details, Kalsoom Perveen was admitted in hospital for the last few weeks after testing positive for the deadly virus. Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani expressed deep sorrow on the demise of the lawmaker, saying: “Pakistan has lost a sincere and hardworking politician who represented underprivileged sectors of Balochistan.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has tested positive for the coronavirus, sources told Geo News on Monday. “A sample of the chief minister was taken today for the [coronavirus] test after after he felt ill,” said the source. “The chief minister had quarantined himself after feeling sick.”

According to the latest figures issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 1,792 persons tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours taking the number of positive cases to 458,968. Sindh remains the worst hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Islamabad. However, Punjab has overtaken Sindh in most number of casualties.

The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 9,392. About 3,638 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab; 3,333 in Sindh; 1,546 in KP; 391 in Islamabad; 206 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK); 179 in Balochistan and 99 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

Till now, 204,840 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh; 131,933 in Punjab; 55,183 in KP; 36,257 in Islamabad; 17,926 in Balochistan; 8,002 in AJK; and 4,827 in GB.