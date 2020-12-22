Senate elections cannot be held before Feb 10: ECP

ISLAMABAD: Finally breaking silence over Senate election controversy, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), while quoting Article 224 (3) of the Constitution, said on Monday that the elections cannot be held before the 30-day period on seats that will fall vacant after the expiry of the term of the members of the Senate.

In a brief statement, the ECP said: “The last four to five Senate elections have been held in the first week of March. This time too, the ECP will announce the date for the Senate election at a suitable time, according to the law and Constitution.”

It clarified that half of the Senate members will retire on March 11, 2021 after completing their six-year term. “According to the Constitution, elections cannot be held before the 30-day period on seats that will fall vacant after the expiry of the term of the members of the Senate under Article 224(3) of the Constitution,” it said, adding: “This means elections on vacant Senate seats cannot be held before February 10, 2021.”

The ECP said various statements were issued over the Senate elections and certain opinions were expressed over the responsibilities of the ECP, which created ambiguity. “Till now, the commission had issued no statement, but now feels there is a need to provide legal and constitutional clarity over the matter,” the statement read.

“Conducting the Senate elections is the constitutional and legal responsibility of the Election Commission of Pakistan under articles 218 (3) and 224 (3) of the Constitution and Section 107 of the Election Act, 2017,” it added.

It may be mentioned here that on December 15, the federal government decided to hold Senate elections in February rather than in March. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government’s bid to prepone Senate poll was because it wanted to upset the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) plan to delay election by resigning from the federal and provincial assemblies.

The election cannot be held more than a month before the outgoing senators’ term ends nor can they be delayed beyond the expiry of such term. But the schedule for the polls is issued by the ECP every three years. Under the election law, the commission is the sole authority to organise the poll. The process is spread over different phases and takes about a month to conclude.

During the last election in 2018, the ECP issued schedule on February 2 and election was held on March 3 across four provincial assemblies. A separate schedule was issued for the election of two senators by the National Assembly which spanned over 28 days.