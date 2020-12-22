Cake-cutting ceremony for Christian employees

LAHORE:The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) on Monday arranged a cake cutting ceremony at Alhamra Hall 1 for Christian employees at Alhamra Art Centre, The Mall.

Secretary Information and Culture Raja Jahangir Anwar was the chief guest on the occasion and cut the cake along with Chairperson BOG Lahore Arts Council Moneeza Hashmi and Executive Director Saman Rai.

Addressing the ceremony, Anwar said the Christian brothers and sisters are very dear to us. He praised Saman Rai for setting a healthy tradition of celebrating religious events of minorities. Chairperson BOG of Alhamra Moneeza Hashmi said that, Alhamra shared the joys of Christmas with its Christian employees every year. This is the tradition of Alhamra which will continue forever, she said. Director Art and Culture Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi said that Christmas teaches us the lesson of unity, peace and love. Executive Director (LAC) Saman Rai said that LAC arranged the cake cutting ceremony to share happiness with the Christian employees. The Christian employees have been paid salary in advance to make the event more joyous, she added.