JI asked to revise its solo flight policy

LAHORE:Jamiat Ahle Hadith Pakistan (JAHP) President Senator Prof Sajid Mir has warned Jamaat Islami leadership against keeping away any further from the opposition alliance PDM working for restoration of true democracy.

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) must stop criticizing PDM and instead review the reasons of its political failures in the recent past, he said while talking to media after a reception in honour of Dr Abdul Ghafoor Rashed at party office on Monday. “Whenever Jamaat Islami has taken a solo flight in the past, it had badly crashed,” he said while replying to a question about JI ameer Senator Sirajul Haq’s statement that PDM was busy in aerial firing. He said JI should review its policy of taking solo flight in the wake of back to back failures. The reception was also addressed by Dr Abdul Ghafoor Rashed, Maulana Abdul Rasheed Hijazi, Hafiz Yunus Azad, Dr Riaz Rehman Yazdani, Hafiz Faisal Afzal, Hafiz Atiqullah, Hafiz Salman azam, hafiz Abdul Ghaffar Makki, Hafiz Ikram Advocate and others.

Christmas ceremony: Peace Center Lahore and URI Pakistan jointly organised a programme to celebrate interfaith Christmas on Monday at Peace Center, Pak Arab Society presided over by Punjab Minister for HR&MA Ijaz Alam Augustine. PM's Special Representative on Religious Harmony Maulana Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi attended as chief guest.

Various bishops, pastors, political leaders belonging to PTI and religious leaders from different schools of thought were also part of the ceremony. After interfaith prayers, Fr James Channan OP welcomed all the guests and wished a very warm and blessed Christmas to all. Aneela Dogar arranged different gifts for the children. Dominican Brothers vocalised Christmas carols. All the dignitaries cut the cake while Minister Ijaz Alam and Tahir Ashrafi briefed the media.