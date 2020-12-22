Family planning termed life-saving intervention

LAHORE:Women in Pakistan shy away from family planning. They almost do nothing to control fertility while nobody is scared of having unsafe abortion. Family planning is a life-saving intervention. It is important to de-stigmatise gynaecology and reproductive health as a shameful taboo.

Dr Noreen Zafar said this while speaking at KEMCA UK & KEMU 3rd Universal Healthcare Symposium 2020 on ‘Girls’ education and women’s health and fertility’. She termed maternal mortality the greatest tragedy. Sharing data of MMR (Mother Mortality Rate) at the webinar, she said, “25pc women die of post-partum haemmorhage, 15pc of infection, 13pc of unsafe abortion, 8 pc of obstructed labour, 12 pc of pre-eclampsia and eclampsia, and 28pc of other causes and 20 to 30pc survive with fistula and face ostracisation.”

“Women are not dying of diseases we cannot treat,” she said, adding, “all this is completely avoidable”. Women have longer lifespan but fewer health years. Marrying off girls at 15 years has adverse effect on their health. A woman is not just a bag of uterus and ovaries, she said. Common cervical cancer is almost preventable, she said but it is increasing in Pakistan while it is decreasing in the world. Lack of access to knowledge is causing all these problems. Women have longer age span but fewer health years, she said.

Girls now have severe problem with body image – psychological problems. A number of girls come for treatment of hirsutism. The doctor has noticed alarmingly high rates of anxiety and depression among young girls and increase in smoking and use of drugs. She sees disconnect between the girls and their parents and underlined the need to communicate with our children. She underlined the need to educate girls.