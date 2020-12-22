Moot highlights teachers’ role in society

LAHORE:Punjab University (PU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed has said that teachers must be a role model for their students and they must inculcate high moral values in the new generation as our future is in their hands.

He was speaking at the inaugural session of the 8th International Conference on Research in Education (ICRE-2020) with the theme of “COVID-19: Teaching Learning Opportunities” organized by the PU Institute of Education & Research (IER). University of Jhang Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Munir, Dean Faculty of Education Prof Dr Abid Hussain Ch, Director IER Prof Dr Rafaqat Ali Akbar and others participated in the event.

Prof Niaz Ahmed further said that teaching profession was not a job but a mission as teachers were producing civilized citizens and creating a generation for a better future. He said that the role of the universities was to create knowledge, equip students with technical skills of the relevant field, instill high professional and ethical values and resolve the problems being faced by the society. He urged the researchers to do the research aimed at solving socio-economic problems of the society. He said that while designing an academic programme, we must have clear and comprehensive objectives as it would help design the best curriculum at par with national and international standards. PU VC further said that the online education system was not a substitute for conventional or face-to-face class system, however, in the prevailing situation we did not have any other option. Prof Dr Rafaqat Ali Akbar said that researchers from Australia, UK, USA, China, Canada, Turkey, Sweden, Philippines and Pakistan are participating in the conference.