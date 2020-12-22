close
Tue Dec 22, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
December 22, 2020

Illegal appointments case adjourned

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
December 22, 2020

LAHORE:An accountability court Monday adjourned the hearing of the Punjab University illegal appointment reference against Punjab University former Vice-Chancellor Dr Mujahid Kamran and others by January 16. The court has accepted personal appearance exemption applications of two accused including Hassan Mubeen Alam and Abdul Khali. The court has again summoned prosecution witnesses for the next hearing. Previously, the court had indicted the accused in this reference. In the case, the NAB has accused Mujahid Kamran and others of recruiting 454 people against the rules.

