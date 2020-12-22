34 corona patients die in Punjab

LAHORE:Around 34 COVID-19 patients died and 505 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the death toll reached 3,638 in Punjab, while confirmed cases reached 131,933 in the province. As per the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 14,857 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 2,299,887 in the province. After 3,638 fatalities and recovery of a total of 119,998 patients, 8,297 active cases still remain, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment at different public and private hospitals.